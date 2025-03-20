A clip from one of Elvish Yadav's podcasts featuring Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has re-surfaced for all the wrong reasons. In the clip, Elvish can be seen poking fun at Ankita Lokhande and even age shaming her. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is seen reminding the Manikarnika actress of turning 40 and how asks if she would like to play Alia Bhatt's mother.

Elvish's offensive question

Elvish is seen asking Ankita, "Wikipedia aapki umar 40 batata hai toh Alia Bhatt ke saath movie karoge? Maa ka role karoge? (Wikipedia says your age is 40, so will you do a movie with Alia Bhatt? Will you play the role of her mother?)." The actress seems uncomfortable at the question and doesn't seem amused.

Ankita hits back

"Kyu? 40 saal ki lady buddhi ho jaati hai? Main kahi se bhi buddhi lagti hoon? (Why? Does a 40-year-old woman become old? Do I look old from anywhere?)," she retorts. To which, Elvish again asks her the same question. While Vicky laughs at the question, Ankita hits back with a sharp response reminding him of how he played mother to older kids in Pavitra Rishta.

However, as the Roadies gang leader continues to probe her further on whether she would play Alia's mother, Lokhande gives a sharp "No". She then adds that she doesn't look like Alia's mother and would never play that role. However, not the one to stop, Yadav further pokes fun at the couple and suggests them to have a kid or they would have a grandchild directly.

Reactions to the video

Ever since the clip re-surfaced, many have slammed Elvish for his age shaming questions. Many have questioned why he couldn't muster the courage to ask the same to Vicky. "Alia herself is 32 and playing roles much younger like in udta punjab. Both Ankita and alia look beautiful and fit in their age, can't say the same about this fool !! Also shame on you Vicky for laughing on such crass humour at the expense of your wife," wrote a user. "Will they ask the same question to men???????? No," another user commented.

"Sad part is Indian Media and audience is making him even more confident by giving him endless opportunities," a reddit user opined. "Why do people go to his show? whatever ankita looks so pretty. Definitely doesn't look like 40," another reddit user commented.