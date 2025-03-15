Do me a favor, let's play Holi!. This song is truly a Holi anthem, and just like how it never gets old, the masti and madness associated with Holi are also timeless.

Several celebrities and commoners across the world were soaked in the colors of love, dancing their hearts out as they celebrated Holi.

This year, Holi was celebrated on March 14, 2025. Like every year, TV's power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hosted a grand Holi bash, attended by celebrities like Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and many others. Their Holi party, famously known as #AnViKiRasleela, was once again the talk of the town.

Several videos from the bash have gone viral on social media.

The celebrations began with Vicky and Ankita extending Holi wishes to the paparazzi. Ankita was seen applying color to her mother-in-law's face, and her mother also joined in on the festivities.

A clip shows Ankita and Vicky Jain dancing their hearts out to the beats of the dhol.

The Bigg Boss exes came under one roof after their breakup at Ankita's party.

Another clip shows Ankita also dancing with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Isha and Ankita grooved to popular Holi tracks, twerking and dancing like there was no tomorrow.

However, a section of netizens slammed Ankita's dance, calling it "cringe" and criticizing her outfit. Some even speculated that she was drunk.

Mannara Chopra also attended the bash, posing for the paparazzi and extending warm Holi greetings.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang were also present. While posing for the paparazzi, the duo playfully teased each other by applying colors. Karan opted for a kurta-pajama with a multicolored dupatta, while Chum wore a white kurta with denim shorts.

Who Wore What?

Ankita Lokhande dazzled in a red saree. Vicky Jain kept it classic in an all-white outfit. Mannara Chopra also chose white for the festival. Manisha Rani added charm and a dash of colorful festive cheer. Isha Malviya, who stole the spotlight at Ankita's bash, wore a white plunging-neckline blouse with a knee-length lehenga, draping her dupatta around her neck. She completed her look with large bangles and pink cowboy boots.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in Laughter Chefs.