One of the most awaited festivals of colors, love, and joy is here—Holi! Celebrated by people across the world, Holi marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil while also symbolizing love and unity. On this day, people play with colors, water guns, and balloons and indulge in festive treats like Gujiyas.

Holi signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring. It is a celebration of renewal, symbolizing new beginnings, life, and hope.

The festival is also deeply associated with the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, concerned about his dark complexion, wondered whether fair-skinned Radha would accept him. His mother, Yashoda, playfully suggested that he apply colors to Radha's face with gulal, erasing any differences between them.

Happy Holi 2025: Celebs drench in colors of love

Just like many others, celebrities are also immersed in the festive spirit. Katrina Kaif, Swara Bhasker, Hina Khan, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more are celebrating Holi with their friends and families.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi with their loved ones and shared glimpses of their colorful and joyous celebrations on social media. They were joined by Sham and Veena Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif at their residence on March 14.

Vicky shared a video in which Katrina playfully applied colors to his cheeks and then wiped them off on his white T-shirt. The Kaushal and Kaif families were seen dressed in traditional white outfits.

Katrina also posted a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram. The first picture featured Katrina, Vicky, Sunny, and Isabelle playing with colors, followed by a video of the entire family wishing everyone a Happy Holi. She also shared an adorable family portrait and a still of the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny.

"Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!! (Happy Holi from us to you!!!)," Katrina captioned the post.

Sunny and Vicky also posted similar photos on their Instagram handles, celebrating the festival with their family.

Swara Bhasker shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her daughter and husband on Instagram. Posting a family picture, she simply captioned it, "Happy Holi, everyone!"

Richa Chadha gets nostalgic

Richa Chadha shared a collection of pictures from her past Holi celebrations, reminiscing about memorable moments. She wrote, "Happy Holi, you guys!!!! Holi over the years with my favorite people! This is the first Holi with our baby, and also one where I'm not home. It's a festival of love and joy, so be nice! Enjoy and share the mirth! #Holi."

Hina Khan also took to social media to share her Holi wishes with fans.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan also joined in the celebrations, spreading festive cheer.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated the festival of Holi on the sets of her upcoming film Jatadhara. The actor took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the festivities. However, in the photos, only Sonakshi was seen smeared in colors, while her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was notably missing.

Addressing trolls in a quirky caption, she wrote, "Comments mein thoda relax karo... @iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur main shoot pe hoon isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is also working this Holi. She is celebrating the festival on the sets of her upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in Odisha. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared pictures from her quiet yet colorful Holi celebrations.

Varun Dhawan joined co-star Maniesh Paul on the sets of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari to celebrate Holi this year. Both Maniesh and Varun were seen covered in festive colours inside Varun's vanity van, dancing shirtless in front of the mirror. "Happy holi wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can't wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon..." read his caption.