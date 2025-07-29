Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had one of the ugliest and most damaging fallouts on Bigg Boss 17. The estranged couple not only badmouthed each other but also didn't shy away from washing their dirty linen in public. So much so that even Salman Khan had to remind them that they had a career and a family outside.

Snapped together

Abhishek and Isha vowed never to be together again. But the two were spotted in a car together last night. As cameras surrounded their vehicle, Abhishek and Isha were seen hiding their faces from the paparazzi. The two looked shocked upon being caught driving away secretly. Abhishek and Isha had recently faced one another on Laughter Chefs 2.

The two looked awkward and seemed nervous around one another. And within days of that, the popular former couple was seen in their car together. Their move has left their fans and followers divided with a lot of questions. There are some who are happy to see them together, and then there are some who call it another road to an even uglier breakup.

No hate

After Abhishek and Isha came face-to-face on Laughter Chefs, the Udaariyan actor was asked about his ex-flame. The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up had said that it might seem to people that they hate each other, but that's not the case. He had also said they don't hate each other, and being in the same industry, they are all connected to one another.

"She is doing some great work and I feel everyone is doing good job in their respective space. Shayad aisa portray hojaata hoga that we hate each other but there is nothing like that. Nobody hates anyone and we all are somehow connected to each other," he told Etimes.