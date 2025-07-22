It isn't new for Rubina Dilaik to receive a lot of male attention and Abhishek Kumar has proved that right. Rubina and Abhishek are the celebrity participants in Laughter Chefs season 2. From praising her cooking style to going gaga over her beauty; the Udaariyan actor often gets caught flirting with Rubina. In one of the episodes, he was seen saying even when the former Bigg Boss winner does something wrong, it turns right.

Abhishek flirts with Rubina

In a bid to butter her up, the former Bigg Boss contestant was heard saying, "Aapne agar kuch galat bhi kiya ho toh woh automatically sahi ho jaata hai. Pata nahi kyun (Even if you have done something wrong, it gets corrected automatically. I don't know why)."

In another episode, he was also heard asking Dilaik if she knows a woman who might be interested in being with Abhishek. "Main bahut achha ladka hun. Aap kyun mujhe bol rahe ho aise (I am a very good boy. Why are you saying all this to me)?"

However, pat came Rubina's response, "Nahi, mere parivaar mein sab ladkiyon ki shaadi ho gayi hai (No, all the girls in my family are married)." As Laughter Chefs is heading towards the finale, Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla is seen entering the show. Abhishek Kumar hides from him by ducking behind a table.

Abhinav's entry

But, when the co-contestants pick him up and bring him outside, he is seen seeking apology from Shukla in a playful manner. So much so that Abhinav even suggests that Abhishek should be jailed. In one of the recent episodes, Abhishek came face-to-face with his ex-flame, Isha Malviya. However, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between them.

"She is doing some great work and I feel everyone is doing good job in their respective space. Shayad aisa portray hojaata hoga that we hate each other but there is nothing like that. Nobody hates anyone and we all are somehow connected to each other," he told Etimes.