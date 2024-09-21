Popular TV actor Nia Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on September 17. The actor rang in her special day with friends from the industry including Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande among others.

A video has gone viral which shows Nia Sharma and Vicky Jain dancing joyfully and Ankita is seen capturing Nia and Vicky's dance. The party was held at Ankita and Vicky's place.

Nia Sharma dances with Vicky Jain; gets trolled for her outfit

Netizens were unhappy seeing Nia's choice of outfit. The actor wore a mustard sleeveless dress. This didn't go down well with social media users and they slammed him.

A user said, "I like Nia but her dressing sense is too bad."

Another said, "Her dressing sense is so vulgar."

Nia Sharma also celebrated her birthday eve with friends from her industry. Several photos and videos that was shared by Nia Sharma. She danced to Saat Samundar Paar song candidly while Arjun Bijlani and Krystle D Souza also grooved with her.

On her birthday Eve, Nia wore a summery white dress for the intimate birthday celebration. Aly Goni and Surbhi Jyoti also enjoyed it.

Sharing the pics, Nia wrote in the caption, "Cake flooding.. a sundowner.. bringing the roof down..and Family and friends that made it so special. Every gesture is truly appreciated."