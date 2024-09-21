In an unfortunate turn of events, it has been reported that actor Parvin Dabas has met with an accident. The shocking and heartbreaking piece of news was reported on Saturday. As per India Today, Parvin has been hospitalised in Bandra and is currently in the ICU for treatment. His wife-actor, Preeti Jhangiani, is by his side at the hospital.

An official statement shared by Pravin's team

The accident reportedly happened in the wee hours of the morning and the actor was rushed to the hospital, and doctors have done certain tests.

India Today shared a statement by his sports team that organises the Pro Panja League. It read, "We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning."

"Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery," it added.

Preeti Jhangiani shares an update on Pravin's health

His wife Preeti Jhangiani said in a statement, "Me and my family are in shock right now and cannot speak. The medical update so far is that He has a serious concussion and Doctors are doing CT scans and other tests to see if there is any more damage. Right now he cannot move much. He has been working at night as the workload with the league is a lot and had an accident while driving in the early hours of the morning ."

Parvin has starred in films such as Dillagi, Monsoon Wedding, The Perfect Husband, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was also seen in Sirf, Via Darjeeling, Yeh Mera India, My Name Is Khan, Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande, Ragini MMS 2, Mirror Game and State of Siege: Temple Attack. He was last seen in the comedy-drama film Sharmajee Ki Beti, directed by Tahira Kashyap. The actor also has been part of several web shows like The Curse of King Tut's Tomb, Hostages, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Made in Heaven.