Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can't stop gushing about their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. They are often seen with their daughter and talk about Raha. As the actor gears up for Jigra, she turns up the heat as she slays on Allure's cover page.

Alia excitedly spoke about what Raha said, first mama or Papa. She also revealed that she fought with Ranbir over what Raha said first.

Alia Bhatt recalls a fight with her husband Ranbir Kapoor about whether Raha would say mama or papa first

Alia Bhatt said, "The first time my daughter Raha said "mumma," it was just her and me, we were playing on her playing mat. And before that, the backstory is I had a fight with Ranbir about whether she's going to say "mumma" first or "papa" first. So of course, I was like, 'Say mumma, mumma, mumma!" And papa ( Ranbir) was like, 'Papa! Papa! Papa!' When she said it, it was just me and her. So I immediately pulled out my phone and said, 'Say it again! What did you say? Say it again, say say! (laughs).' And she was like, "Mumma (in a hushed voice).' 'Raha, say it in the normal voice.' And then she fully said it, "Mumma." Of course, we take great pride and joy in that moment. So I remember that moment very clearly and I have it on video. So if anybody needs proof, she said mumma first."

Alia recalled that the best moment was when she felt Raha's first kick during her pregnancy. "Every day is a discovery, but if I were to name three of my most precious moments, the first moment would be the first time my daughter kicked, when I felt a kick. It was during the filming of her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone in Portugal."

She said, "I was filming the next day so I was in bed, ready to go to sleep, watching some content on my iPad and suddenly I started feeling a little something, a flutter, and I was like, 'I am not watching anything to give me a flutter in my stomach, what is this? Is it a kick?' I wasn't sure so I waited. Literally, I was waiting for it to happen again but the thing is that when you want the baby to kick, the baby doesn't kick. When you don't expect it, the baby will kick and the moment is gone. I don't think I slept that night, I was so excited because it was the first time I felt that I wasn't alone, I felt there was someone with me and that was such a strange (and) special feeling."

Netizens weren't impressed by the way Alia said she had a fight with Ranbir over this.

A user wrote, "Overacting."

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022, the little one will be two years old in November 2024. Last year in December on Christmas they revealed the face of their darling daughter Raha to the media.