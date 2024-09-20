Alia Bhatt is currently the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actor has a slew of films lined up for release. Recently, the actor slayed on the cover of international magazine Allure wherein she spoke about taking therapy and how her life changed after Raha.

Alia in a conversation with Allure magazine said that her daughter is a bright baby, and has her moments of shyness.

She said, "There's no such thing as me time. I've not even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months. Your soul is fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because you just want to do it right and well. Children come through you. They're yours, you are a catalyst, you are a source for their life, but their life is not yours. Their life is theirs, and you just need to give them the tools to deal with their life."

Alia revealed that she has ADD (Attention deficit disorder).

Alia revealed that she wants her makeup looks to be 'accessible and simple.' She added, "It needs to be something you can do quickly. I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time."

In the interview, Alia spoke about beauty standards, "Beauty is truly what you perceive of yourself. When they say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, that's one way to look at it. But I genuinely feel beauty lies within the eyes of yourself...The way you perceive yourself is the way you project."

Work Front

Alia will be next seen in Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is an emotional brother-sister story. It also stars Vedang Raina. Jigra will be released on October 11.