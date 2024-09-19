Seems like Salman Khan's family is going through turbulent times. Salman Khan on Thursday night jetted off to an unknown location with his heavily deployed team of police and entourage However, during Salman Khan's absence, Salim Khan was threatened by a woman.

'Behave properly, Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?': Amid Salman Khan's absence woman threatens Salim Khan during his morning walk

As per a media note which was sent from the police officials, it stated, that Salim Khan, as usual, was taking his morning walk today (September 19). And, when he was feeling tired, he sat on the bench of the building named Windmere. And that's when a man who was on his two-wheeler with a burkha-clad lady who was the pillion rider was seen riding on the road from Galaxy Apartments.

The note added, "Seeing Salim Khan, the duo returned and stopped their two-wheeler and asked Salim Khan 'Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?" After 'issuing this verbal threat', the duo then took a U-turn and moved away from there. On his part, Salim Khan saw the number plate of the duo on the two-wheeler and had taken note of it. Since the said two-wheeler was in motion, he was not able to see the full number of the two-wheeler.

The report claimed a woman warned Salim Khan to 'behave properly', otherwise she would call for Lawrence, the gangster who had sent death threats to Salim's older son, Salman Khan. It remains unclear who the woman was and where did she come from.

A case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station.

According to the police, a 21-year-old man was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly following Salim Khan. As per the report, the accused tried to manoeuvre between Salman Khan's security vehicles to get closer to his car. A security officer promptly informed the police stationed at Salman's residence, leading to the arrest.

Gunshots at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment

In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area. Later, it was reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is alleged to be behind the attack as the gangster's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting incident via a Facebook post.

Salman Khan told the Mumbai Crime Branch, "I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first-floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family before this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony."

Work Front

Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 18 and is also shooting for Sikander.