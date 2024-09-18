Popular actor Akshay Kumar's wife, actor and author Twinkle Khanna often give a sneak peek into her life that revolves around her son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Recently, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter Nitara.

In the video, shared by Papraazi, one can see Twinkle Khanna walking towards her car with her daughter Nitara.

The mother-daughter duo opted for casual outfits. However, what caught everyone's attention was that neither Twinkle nor Nitara looked or waved towards the camera.

Netizens were unimpressed with Twinkle's behaviour and they called out the actor for her rude behaviour. A section of netizens also pointed out that Aarav looks better than Nitara and also other star kids are more interactive and jovial than Nitara.

A section of netizens pointed out that Twinkle Khanna is not holding her daugther's hands like Aishwarya but letting her walk and live.

A user wrote, "At least she is not holding her hand publically, as Aishwarya holds all the time, anybody tell aish,your daughter will not runaway????."

Another mentioned, "She is going ahead to just pose for an airport look and her daughter is running behind her, she should not hold like Aishwarya Rai of course but she can be with her as the child gets conscious. !!"

When Twinkle Khanna revealed that her daughter Nitara wanted fair skin as son Aarav's

In her blog for The Times Of India, the actor-turned-author wrote, "There was a time when my little one wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. 'I want to be the same colour as bhaiya.' A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. 'She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!'"

Twinkle revealed on Koffee With Karan season 5, Twinkle shared that she had kept a condition for having a second baby. "I told Akshay to do sensible films if he wants to have a second child," said the former actress. A surprised Karan then asked Akshay, who said, "I can't even tell you what I have to go through every day. You have an idea, you know her very well."

Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their baby girl, Nitara, in 2012, almost 11 years after their marriage.

Work Front

Akshay was last seen in the multi-starrer film Khel Khel Mein alongside Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal. She was also seen in Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster hit Stree 2. He will also be in the pipeline in Bhoot Bangla, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and more.