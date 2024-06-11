Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades, the couple are blessed with two kids: Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle Khanna never minces words and often takes to social media and shares interesting anecdotes from real life.

Recently the actor shared that one of their relatives made a colourist remark on his younger child Nitara, who didn't sit with the child.

'Want the same colour as bhaiya' Twinkle Khanna reveals Nitara wanted fair skin as son Aarav's after 'foolish' relative's comment

In her blog for The Times Of India, the actor-turned-author wrote, "There was a time when my little one wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. 'I want to be the same colour as bhaiya.' A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. 'She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!'"

Twinkle gave Nitara a book about Frida Kahlo, whose skin tone resembled Nitara's.

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter, popularly known for her uncompromising and brilliantly coloured self-portraits that explored themes such as identity, the human body, and death, among others. "She had a gleaming skin of a shade not unlike hers, with eyebrows that met in the centre, a formidably talented woman as a role model," wrote Twinkle.

After reading the book, Twinkle shared that her daughter now claims, "She doesn't need to use as much sunblock as her brother. 'White is a light colour, so it gets dirty fast like my T-shirt, brown is darker, so it doesn't'".

She added, "My daughter and I chased each other's thoughts and ideas on the margins of the printed pages. If I needed to prod her to read more, instead of bribes or threats, I just had to tell her that I was way ahead. Then, like the PT Usha of literary pursuits, she would race across the pages."

Twinkle Khanna quit acting after getting married to Akshay Kumar citing she didn't enjoy the profession anymore.

Since then, Twinkle has authored several books including Welcome To Paradise and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, among others.