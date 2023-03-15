The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab in connection with a terror related matter in which Pakistan-based handlers were using their Indian agents to provoke the youths to join terrorist outfits.

Searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the above suspects across J&K in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations.

A senior NIA official said that in June 2022, they registered a suo moto case against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders.

In follow-up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.

"The case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalize youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events. The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in J&K over cyber space," the official said.

During investigations, 12 suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers.

Further investigation in the case is on.

(With inputs from IANS)