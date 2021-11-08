The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Karnataka till Tuesday, following which a Yellow alert has been issued in this regard.

The rains are caused by cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, sources said on Monday. The rains have started pouring down in pockets of Bengaluru since Monday morning.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Rains are also going to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

Forecast for South

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal that is likely to turn into a low pressure area and further turn into a Depression is set to bring in heavy spells of rain over the rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely on November 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places are also likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

"The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning on Thursday," it said.

Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next five days.

Weekend record rain

Over the weekend, there was widespread, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh with highest rainfall reported over Chennai City and suburban areas and Tiruvallur district Chennai (Nungambakkam - 227.0 mm, DGP Office - 227 mm, MGR Nagar - 171 mm, Anna City -164 mm and Tiruvallur - 205 mm.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over south-west & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during next four days, the IMD forecast said, adding, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Meanwhile, the Depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph lay centred at 8.30 a.m. of Monday about 840 kms west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) & 800 kms west-southwest of Panjim (Goa).

It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked Low Pressure area by Tuesday morning. Here too, fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas as there is likely to be squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during next 24 hours.