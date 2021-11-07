The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and for the next few days.

Heavy rain are expected to lash Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvanamalai, and Tiruchy.

The IMD has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu in the next two days and rains will continue to increase in the state's north coastal region on November 11 and 12. Officials said that heavy to very heavy rain are expected in Chennai and surrounding areas from November 10.

Highest rainfall since 2015

Chennai is already reeling under heavy rains for the past few days and people are being shifted from low-lying areas of the city including Anna Nagar. However, weather predicting radars at Karaikal and Chennai have gone offline following some technical snags, giving a blow to the weather prediction.

Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as the city was lashed with incessant showers overnight. The incessant rains from Saturday night 8.30 p.m. till Sunday 5 a.m. left the city inundated and water entered homes in several low-lying areas.

Sources in the IMD told IANS that until the Karaikal radar is cleared of its technical snag, the stretch of area from Puducherry to Thoothukudi is in a 'blind spot' and this has to be rectified immediately.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, told media persons that a team has already arrived to repair the Karaikal radar and the snag would be rectified soon.

However, the senior scientist said that this would not affect weather forecasting as there are satellite images, balloon data, and other tools to provide exact and accurate forecasts.

The IMD is depending presently on the radar at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). However, there is scepticism among the scientific community and weather forecasters that this is an X-band radar, with a maximum range of only 150 km to 200 km.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to visit the inundated areas of Chennai on Sunday and has directed officials to monitor the storage levels of dams closely.

The Public Works Department opened the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai, and water is being released at the rate of 500 cusecs.

The shutters have to be lifted as the water level touched 21 feet against its maximum height of 24 feet.

Officials said that the catchment area of Chembarambakkam has received 52 mm rainfall and the reservoir is receiving water at the level of 600 cusecs.

Flood alert in some areas

Anpumani, a local trader at Ambattur told IANS said: "Waterlogging has taken place, and in several houses in DT colony area, water has entered the homes. We are expecting the authorities to break the bund so that water is drained into Korattur lake."

Flood alert is issued to those living in the low-lying areas of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thiruvmudivakkam, Vazhuthigaimedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, and parts of Ambattur, Ashok Pillar areas also.

Heavy rain led to water flooding in many parts including Purasaiwalkam, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Vayasarpadi subway in Chennai.

Fire and Rescue department, in association with the Public Works Department staff, has already deployed several teams in all the rain-affected areas to drain out water.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are kept in reserve and the state Revenue Department is closely monitoring the situation of water.

If rain continue unabated, people would be rehabilitated to safer places. The Revenue department has already opened a control room.

