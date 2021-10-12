Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall, causing flood-like situation across the city. The downpour is likely to continue for the next few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the city on yellow alert.

"Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka," the IMD forecast stated.

Tractor to the rescue

But the heavy downpour in the city on Monday flooded not just the streets, but also the Kempegowda International Airport turned into a mini-river. Even the road to the airport was flooded to such an extent that cars were unable to ply on the road. Passengers, fearing they would miss their flight, were seen taking tractor to the airport. The arrival and departure areas were also flooded after the rainfall.

People are sharing videos of the flooded airport on social media, which have now gone viral.

So @BLRAirport can soon offer banana-boat airport ferry service as well. In case you miss a cab. pic.twitter.com/mnY737zglO — Danish Manzoor (@TellDM) October 11, 2021

"The rains in Bengaluru were due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal resulting in wind confluence in lower atmospheric levels. The withdrawing monsoon could also increase the chance of thundershowers in Bengaluru," IMD officials said.