On Saturday, passengers at Delhi's T3 airport terminal were in for a shocking welcome. Videos circulated on social media showed the airport's entrance area flooded with muddy water. Currently, the national capital, reigning in record-high rainfall, is in news for surpassing the 1000 mm mark. On Friday, the weather department even issued an 'orange alert'.

Welcome to T3 pic.twitter.com/EpGzPfNqss — Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) September 11, 2021

According to reports, all flights have been affected due to the bad weather.

Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!," tweeted Vistara airlines. Similar updates were provided by SpiceJet and Indigo too.

However, the curious and stranded bunch of Twitter-friendly flyers were quick enough to share their quirk excitement of watching the T3 airport turn into a 'seaport'. Some even called it the Venice of Delhi, requiring boats.

Jus heard that Delhi Airport (T3) has been transformed into Seaport courtesy one night of rain !! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) September 11, 2021

Another user Rajesh Kalra shared, "It's been raining like crazy. Was on the road since early morning during a long ride and it was really pelting hard relentlessly for over 3 hours. Still is. This is outside the arrival area of Delhi's T3 though flights are taking off."

The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas including Dera Mandi, IGI airport, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram) Rohtak and Gohana.

However, this isn't the first time that news of a flooding Delhi airport has made waves.

T3 has a history of flooding

Earlier in 2009, 2011 and 2013, similar scenes were shared from one of India's most famous and allegedly world's second best airports.

Nearly a decade ago, on September 15, 2011, news media reported chaotic scenes from Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International airport. According to an India Today report, "The flooded T3 gave fliers a harrowing time as the airport authorities struggled to contain the damage. While the tunnel on the northern access road was closed because of waterlogging, the roof of the terminal continued to leak water and at many places, escalators were not functioning either."

The report further said: "Besides a leaking roof, there was a major problem with the tunnel's drainage system. An airport insider said the drainage system was not properly planned in the haste of getting the tunnel up and running."

Just two years later, in July 2013, more reports highlighted the infrastructure concerns during heavy rainfalls, hinting at a possible conflict between the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAl) and Public Works Department (PWD).

A Daily Pioneer report then quoted a chief engineer at the PWD who clarified, "PWD is constructing a drain to avoid water from areas surrounding the airport from entering the Northern Access Road, which falls in the way to the Terminal 3. The permanent drain, which is being constructed from the Mahipaplpur T-junction till the underground track of the airport Metro, will prevent flooding of the underpass. However, the drain will not solve issues inside airport premises."

Airport authorities in quick action mode

Following the flooding news on Saturday, the airport authorities jumped into quick action mode and clarified their stand on social media.

"Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am," responded the Delhi International Airport Limited's official Twitter handle.