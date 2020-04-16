Coronavirus pandemic has everyone on edge and the situation isn't any different in India. The rising number of COVID-19 cases reaching close to 12,000 and 392 deaths so far in the country, has people living in fear. Adding to those fears is the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media and as recent incidents have suggested in TV news channels, too.

In another blunder by a leading national TV news channel, an army veteran based in Delhi was reported dead due to the coronavirus infection. Major Ranjit Singh, president of Defence Colony Welfare Association, wasn't happy about the false report and lashed out at the news channel on his Twitter account while giving proof of life.

"Idiotic people I am very much alive. I am Major Ranjit Singh (Veteran), President Defence Colony Welfare Association. Apologize or be prepared to be sued. My family members are distressed," the veteran tweeted, sharing the picture of the bulletin running news of his death on television.

COVID-19 case in Delhi's Defence Colony

It appears the news channel confused another COVID-19 patient from Delhi's Defence Colony, who passed away on Wednesday, with Major Ranjit Singh. The deceased was a senior citizen at Delhi's Max Hospital, and now his son is battling for his life as he is put on a ventilator due to worsening coronavirus symptoms.

In response to the situation, the Defence Colony RWA President Major Ranjit Singh had issued a statement as well. "There are many houses in Defence Colony which are under surveillance. But this is the only house where people tested positive. However, we are taking all precautions here. Thermal sensors have been given to our guards and sanitisation of the house has taken place. Our only concern remains a buzz that a local homoeopathy hospital may be turned into a COVID-19 hospital."

But the news channel ran the unverified information on TV, inviting the army veteran's wrath.