With more number of Covid-19 cases reported across the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released the list of spots identified as hotspots. The ward-wise data released on the 'hotspots' in the city is based on at least one positive Covid-19 case reported within the past 28 days.

38 hotspots identified within city

Based on the survey, nearly 38 coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Bengaluru alone. This includes Shivanagara, Azad Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Hudi, Hagadur among the areas that have been sealed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from the regions identified as hotspots, the rest of the wards have relatively been free from the coronavirus infection.

The BBMP officials analysis as per the data received at its war room showed that only 11 wards revealed one or more cases and the remaining 27 wards had only one case each in the past 28 days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to voluntarily co-operate with the government to contain the spread of the contagion. The state government has also welcomed the Prime Minister's decision of extending the lockdown till May 3, guaranteeing its strict implementation in the state.

12 spots in South Bengaluru

The highest number of hotspots is listed in the South Bengaluru region where almost 12 spots including JP Nagar, Madiwala, and Hosahalli are identified. While the East zone has nine hotspots listed, the West zone and Mahadevapura has seven and six hotspots respectively. Both the Bommanahalli and Yelahanka have two wards each.

According to the latest reports on the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the highest source of the transmission was due to travel history to abroad destinations. Following this comes the spread through primary contacts.