After tying the knot on Friday, May 1,1 in a close-knit ceremony, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor have now flown to a location abroad. According to DNA, the couple has planned a short honeymoon in Dubai as the music composer will begin preparing for his few new projects soon.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor married according to Hindu rituals in the presence of their family members on the terrace of Reshammiya's Oberoi Sky Heights residence in Mumbai. The wedding date was finalized in a hurry and even the composer's close friends were invited to attend the ceremony just two days before the D-Day. His ex-wife Komal and their son Swaym were also present there.

Himesh, who has been dating and living in with actress Sonia Kapoor, is very happy to embark on his new journey. "I am really happy that Sonia and I have embarked on this new journey. She is a lovely girl. I have loved her unconditionally and the feeling is mutual," Himesh had told Mumbai Mirror.

"Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soulmate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him," Sonia had said.

After marriage, Sonia, who has earlier worked in TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix, will not be taking up any acting offers and instead would like to focus on her family.

This is Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage. He was earlier married to Komal. The estranged couple had filed for a divorce in December 2016 due to compatibility issues. They were granted divorce by Bombay High Court in June 2017 and they announced their separation earlier this year.

The musician's extra-marital affair was reported to be the reason behind their separation. Komal, however, clarified that no one is responsible for their divorce and said that her son Swayam, and her family loves Sonia just like a family member.