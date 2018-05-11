After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, now Himesh Reshammiya has secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the music composer is all set to host a grand reception party for his close friends Friday May 11.

Their mehendi ceremony reportedly took place two days ago and the wedding happened at Himesh's apartment in the presence of their close friends and acquaintances.

A few months ago, there were reports that Reshammiya was in a live-in relationship with Sonia Kapoor even before his divorce with his now ex-wife Komal. The musician's extra-marital affair with Sonia Kapoor was cited as the reason behind their separation. They ended their 22 years of marriage and were granted divorce by Bombay High Court in June, after Himesh and Komal amicably announced their separation in earlier 2017.

It was reported that Himesh's son Swayam was very close to Sonia and he also visits them regularly. The reports suggested that Sonia used to accompany Himesh on the sets of all the reality shows, during his live shows and appearances and was with him even during his recordings.

Earlier, it was reported that Sonia used to frequently visit Himesh's house but Komal, who was initially unhappy with her presence, later made peace with it.

It was reported that Himesh was taking care of Sonia's expenses and used take her to long drives, dinner dates and holidays. Himesh later refuted these reports and said their respective families were very close to each other and had no objection over her visiting his house.

Last year, Himesh was asked whether he was going to get married for the second time, he snapped and said no.

Himesha and ex-wife Komal filed for divorce in December 2016.