Himesh Reshammiya got divorced from his wife Komal last year. However, the music composer has not decided to marry his live-in partner. He and his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor have been reportedly living together for the past couple of years.

Himesh announced his second marriage in a statement which reads, "Singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya will soon tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just family and friends. Himesh's parents and son Swaym will also be present for the occasion."

Who is Sonia Kapoor?