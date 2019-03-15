Several people are feared dead after a gunman opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, March 15. The New Zealand police confirmed the incident and said that a "serious and evolving situation" was occurring and that the shooter was still active.

"This is an evolving incident and we are working to confirm the facts, however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement. He also added that one person had been taken into custody, but there could be other offenders. "Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice," a separate official notice said.

The Bangladesh cricket team was also said to be close to the area where the shooting took place, but a team coach told the local media that all the members of the team were safe. While this incident took place at a mosque on Deans Ave, near Hagley Park, reported New Zealand's news site TVNZ, there are also reports of another shooting at a different mosque in the area.