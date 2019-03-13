Militants shot dead a soldier on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police said the militants shot 25-year-old Ashiq Hussain of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry outside his residence in Penglina village.

According to reports, the assailants had arrived on a bike. They shot the jawan in his head and fled the scene. The soldier was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, a police officer said. "He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries," a police officer said. The security forces have launched a hunt for the assailants.

A team including the army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted an investigation after the incident to ascertain the sequence of events and catch the assailants, reports Kashmir Life. The situation in Kashmir has been volatile since February 14, when a CRPF van was blown up in a suicide blast. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack which took the lives of 40 soldiers.