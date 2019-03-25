Conspiracy theorists including popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring have been long alleging that alien life might be thriving or might have thrived on Mars. Adding heat to these long spanning claims, a new study published in the Journal of Astrobiology and Space Science has suggested the possible presence of alien life forms on the Red Planet.

As per the new study report, NASA's Curiosity Rover has snapped images of fungi and algae on Mars. Even though NASA has not admitted or denied the conclusions made in the study, several space experts strongly believe that this research report is indisputable proof of alien presence on Mars.

It should be noted that the potential alien life which has been now spotted on Mars are not evolved, but rather simple living beings like fungi and algae.

As per Dr Regina Dass, of the Department of Microbiology, School of Life Sciences, India, the lead author of the study, Curiosity Rover has sent at least 15 images that show fungi and algae growing on the Martian surface.

"There are no geological or other abiogenic forces on Earth which can produce sedimentary structures, by the hundreds, which have mushroom shapes, stems, stalks, and shed what looks like spores on the surrounding surface. In fact, fifteen specimens were photographed by NASA growing out of the ground in just three days," said Dass, Express.co.uk reports.

Dr Vincenzo Rizzo, a National Research Council biogeologist revealed that the seasonal fluctuations of methane in the Martian atmosphere can be connected with natural life-and-death cycles of organic matter on earth.

The study report is expected to revolutionize future space missions to Mars. Upcoming probes to Mars by NASA is expected to analyze these Martian fungi so that the habitat in which they are thriving can be studied in depth. Potential life on Mars, even in its simplest form will also raise the hope of surviving on Mars during colonization.

Earlier, SpaceX founder Elon Musk had revealed that he will surely go to Mars despite minimal chances of survival. With this new discovery, it has been proved that alien life, at least in the simplest form can survive on the Red Planet, and this will surely elevate the projects which are being now carried out aiming at colonizing Mars.

A few weeks back, self-proclaimed researcher Scott C Waring had claimed to have spotted fossil-like structures on Mars. In a post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring argued that Mars was once home to an alien civilization. The researcher also urged United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can unveil the unknown mysteries surrounding alien life on the Red Planet.