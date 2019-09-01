President Ram Nath Kovind announced new governors for five states on Sunday, August 21. While the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed the Governor of Telangana, Kalraj Mishra replaced Kalyan Singh in Rajasthan.

Mishra was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and is being replaced by former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

"I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah. They have given this responsibility to me as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh& I will work as per the Constitution," Dattatreya told ANI.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra shunting out Vidyasagar Rao.

In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan replaces P Sathasivam as the new Governor.

"It's an opportunity to serve. Fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast&rich in diversity. It's a great opportunity for me to know this part of India, which is called god's own country," said Khan on his appointment.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been made the new governor of Telangana replacing ESL Narasimhan. This is the first time a separate Governor has been appointed in the state.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

Maharashtra is the only state which got a new Governor and is going to polls later this year.

