Telangana's deputy speaker, Padma Rao Goud, landed himself in hot water after a video went viral of him stuffing wads of cash in a child's mouth in Hyderabad. The child was playing the drums during Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad.

While Goud claimed that he wanted to give the money as a gesture of appreciation but children's right activists asked why he could not wait till the child finished playing to give him the money. The activists pointed out that the child could have been easily been suffocated.

The video which went viral on social media over the past few days shows the child earnestly playing the drums and the speaker, who represents Secunderabad, wanted to show his appreciation and stuffed wads of Rs 500 notes in the child's mouth. The video went on to show the child kept playing with the money in his mouth. What was more shocking was that the onlookers just smiled and did not do anything to stop it.

"It might be appreciation towards the child, but the way in which it was shown was not right. He could have waited for the child to finish playing and either given it to him in his hand or kept it in his pocket. We should have more care, concern and respect when dealing with children," Revathi Devi, children's rights activist and a former member of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Achyuta Rao, the president of Balala Hakkula Sangham said that the act put the child at risk due to possibilities of asphyxiation. According to Times of India, Rao added that when a man of Rao's stature does anything like this, no one will go against him and remove the money from the child's mouth.

Rao hit out at those criticizing him asking them what was so wrong in his actions. TOI reports that he said, "Had I burnt the currency notes or destroyed it, it would have been an offence or a punishable crime. Is rewarding a child with some money a crime? I put money three or four times, showing my appreciation. How can that be construed as wrong?"

Rao also said, "It is part of the culture in Telangana to show one's appreciation by giving money. In fact, it is common in Indian society even during marriages. I was impressed with the boy playing the drums and rewarded him."