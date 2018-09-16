Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again face the wrath of netizens for blatantly ignoring a young fan who wanted to gift them a collage of their photos on the Mumbai airport.

The couple were spotted stepping outside together and were given a warm welcome by their fans at the airport. While shutterbugs were busy clicking pictures of Virat and Anushka, a young boy, who seemed to be quite overwhelmed, tried to approach them in the midst of their bodyguards.

The boy somehow managed to handover the collage to Virat but the Indian cricket captain returned it to him then and there and quickly rushed towards Anushka's car to see her off.

His actions didn't go down well with Instagram users who slammed the couple for being rude to their young fan, who just wanted to share his happiness with them.

"How rude, just dint give any shit to little boy who wanted to gift the collage!" an Instagram user said while another added that even if Virat and Anushka were in a hurry, they could've just at least had a word with him.

"It's disguisting. Power comes today and goes away tomorrow but what stays always is a good soul in you. He just pushed away that little boy.. what's the point in having so much fame and money," another frustrated user commented. Other said, "He did wrong with the young boy."

Check out the video here.

Earlier in June, Virat and Anushka called out a man for littering the road in an Instagram post. Their attempt at schooling the person didn't go down well with a section of people on social media, especially the man's mother, who lashed out at the couple.

Although Arhhan Singh, the person in question, agreed that he had been careless, he lashed out at Virat and Anushka for not having any etiquettes. He also called Virat of having a trashy mind for making their confrontation public.