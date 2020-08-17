Kunal Kamra has once again rubbed the fans of BJP the wrong way with a tweet. The comedian, this time, has irked the right-wing sympathizers with a post in which he mocked LK Advani while praising MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, who announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday, 15 August.

Kunal Kamra's Tweet

Kunal Kamra, on Twitter, wrote, "You either retire a Dhoni or live long enough to see yourself become LK Advani...[sic]" This tweet did not go well with the netizens, who severely criticized the comedian in strong words. In connection with the issue, there are two tags – LK Advani and #KunalKamra – are trending on the social media site.

"LK Advani Took BJP from 2 seat party to 200 plus party

LK Advani reunite The Mandir and identity cause

LK Advani lead the direction to second generation

LK advani the man with integrity who resgin himself in Jain Hawala dairy

LK Advani was deputy PM

An Inspiration 2 Me, [sic]" a BJP fan slammed Kunal Kamra.

"LK Advani" is a symbol of selfless love for mother India like Bhishmpitamah. [sic]" another follower responds to Kunal Kamra's tweet. A BJP fan slams, "You either give clean entertainment like Soorma Bhupali, Johny Lever, Kesto, Johny Walker, etc. Or You rot on twitter like kunal kamra. [sic]"

LK Advani was once the powerful leader of the BJP and was the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2009 general elections. He was a PM aspirant, but his hopes were crushed after Narendra Modi was elevated as the face of the saffron party in 2014 elections.

Coming back to Kunal Kamra, he hit national headlines earlier this year following his verbal assault on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on a flight.