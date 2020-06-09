After appearing before the CBI Special Court on May 26, 2017, BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, who are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, will have to appear in person and record their statement ordered the Special CBI court in Lucknow.

The court is recording the statements of the 32 accused under section 313 of the CrPC, an opportunity for them to respond after the Central Bureau of Investigation completed the examination of its witnesses.

'Trio directed to be present on date to be fixed by court': Special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav

"While granting exemption to the accused, Advani, Joshi and Bharti, from personal appearance till further order, it was clarified they would have to appear as and when their presence was needed. Since the recording of statements of the accused is underway, the trio is directed to be present on the date to be fixed by the court", said the Special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said in his order.

CBI counsel Lalit Singh said, "The purpose of the order was to alert the three that they have to appear soon before the court,"

The trio had last appeared before the CBI Special Court on May 26, 2017. The case is being heard by Special Judge, Surendra Kumar Yadav.

Under section 313 of the CrPC, the accused get the chance to make their statements after the prosecution has completed the examination of their witnesses.

The accused include former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, former deputy prime minister L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambara, Sakshi Maharaj, Champat Rai and Ram Vilas Vedanti.

The court has been conducting day to day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' claiming that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

(With inputs from wires)

