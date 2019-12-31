Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 1 has become one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2019. The Netflix drama is darker than other fantasy shows like Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials. That is why millions of fans are watching the first season for the second time.

In our The Witcher season 1 review, we talked extensively about how Henry Cavill's fantasy drama follows the story of Geralt of Rivia — a monster hunter who kills evil entity for some coins. As the story progresses, we encounter several other prominent characters and see how each and everyone played a vital role in Geralt's adventures.

The Witcher season 1 is a dark, slickly created and a little hard to follow drama by showrunner Lauren S Hissrich. It takes the viewers on a journey that they all missed in the recent fantasy drama shows.

Other than this, the entire first season has a different grip when it comes to taking the narration forward. Unlike other shows, there are two different timelines that are working together and will merge into one as the season ends.

There are hundreds and thousands of fans who are actually having a rerun of all the eight-episodes because when the non-readers started watching this adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, there were moments which were hard to follow. For instance, we saw almost two decades in these eight episodes and it was not possible in the first-run to get a grip on these.

At the same time, the story has several twists and hidden meanings which can only be understood if someone is watching them after reading all the books and short stories or if someone is having a rerun of the entire season.

The Witcher season 2

That being said, The Witcher season 2 story will not be this hard to follow because as per season 1's ending, Princess Ciri and Geralt are finally together and will start their journey by finding Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

When The Witcher will return next year, there are chances that this time there will not be two different timelines.

Netflix has already greenlit yet another season and the filming will commence from January 2020. Fans can expect to see Batman v Superman movie star Henry Cavill as Geralt somewhere in late-2020 or early 2021.