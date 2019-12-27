In the very first season of The Witcher, there were plenty of nude scenes featuring Anya Chalotra. The actress played the role of sorceress Yennefer and there were instances where the actress had to go completely nude, as demanded by the storyline.

In most of the shows, actresses are offered a body double who would portray the nude scenes on their behalf. Even for The Witcher, Anya Chalotra was offered a body double but the actress refused to use one for a shocking reason.

While speaking to Metro, Anya stated that she decided to perform intense scenes herself. Even though there was a body double present for her, she did not feel comfortable with anyone else playing the role of Yennefer.

Anya Chalotra explained that she only used her body double for the very first sex scene between Yennefer and Istredd. After watching the scene unfold, Anya stepped in and later performed all the nude scenes herself.

"I found [watching] that really hard, so if we were going to talk about the sex scenes then it would be how we were best going to film them, so that I was comfortable and you'd get you'd still get what we needed for the story to move on," Anya said. "But with the audience, yeah, but the wide shot isn't me. The intimacy between Yennefer and Istredd is. Those close up shots."

Nudity in The Witcher:

When it was first announced that Netflix is planning to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed work for an epic fantasy TV series, fans expected to see a lot of nudity. Even The Witcher game offers tons of nudity. As per the very first season, things have remained the same.

That being said, as the story of Yennefer accelerated in the show, the nudity decreased significantly. When the show will return for season 2, fans are hoping that they get to see fewer nude scenes.

Netflix's The Witcher season 1 is binge-watched by millions during this Christmas holiday. The show is heavily penned by critics but fans from around the world are loving every second of it. The show offered us a glimpse of the Continent and we cannot wait for season 2 to drop next year.