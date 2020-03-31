Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots had been one of the films which managed to penetrate its way through to make a point to various Indian families, on career choices. In India, most of us grew up learning that doctors, engineers, lawyers are the only respectable professions for youngsters born in middle-class families. Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots managed to hit hard on the vision and allowed the suffocated children the space to breathe.

The fashion and the glamour industry has acted as the magnet force for various people, even those who are not related to the industry. That is why the Netflix show Hollywood Styling is bound to engage someone who is interested in fashion and seeks to learn something more than watching celebrities walking on ramp shows. We watch a number of Hollywood stars walking on the red carpet and stylists who jump to stretch their attires in the right way. That man is Jason Bolden and him along with his husband basically begins the series.

You wouldn't know about Jason, who is a celebrity stylist unless you care deeply about the fashion industry. His job includes styling Hollywood celebrities, decorate them with the right kind of accessories for his high profile clients and most importantly, making sure that his A-list clients stand out at the fashion show. His husband Adair is an interior designer who makes sets of live reality shows and houses of well established Hollywood celebrities.

The Netflix show, Hollywood Styling runs parallelly on journeys, one of the stylists and the other of the well-known celebrities wearing them. We watch them, we admire them, and then the meme fest follows some of which turn out to be quite brutal. Maybe after watching the hard work that goes behind the making of such appearances, we might want to stop being mean and maybe consider a career switch instead. Honestly, that seems way better than a regular 9-5 job you are stuck at, inside the four walls of your office.

We yawn when we wake up early morning at 5 am to catch the winners of Emmy, Oscar, Grammy; we have stylists who have no time to pause and yawn for almost three continuous days where they rehearse, dress rehearse, walk rehearse and rehearse again to make sure their designs sit right. This was a glimpse that is bound to develop new perspectives.