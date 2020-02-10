Priyanka Chopra might not have made it to the Oscars this year, but she is surely excited and that clearly reflects on her social media posts. The 37-year-old actress shared a tweet on Monday morning, where she stated that she couldn't make it to Hollywood's big night and she asked her fans to share who they are rooting for.

"Couldn't make it to the Oscars this year but I'll be watching with you! Let me know who you're rooting for." She added the hashtag #PCOscarParty. Hollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra, who made two head-turning appearances on the Oscars red carpet, couldn't make it this year and the actor is going through major FOMO as she has to give this year's Oscars' a miss.

The Oscar's began at wee hours (IST) and since then Priyanka was seen sharing throwback pictures of her looks and asked her fans to pick their favorite ones.

She also congratulated the winner on social media and constantly revealed the winners on her social media story.

The Sky Is Pink actress made two back-to-back appearances in 2016 and the following year. In 2017, the actress Priyanka Chopra opted for a strapless silver Ralph and Russo ensemble. In 2016, Priyanka's white Zuhair Murad gown was the seventh most-searched Oscar dress. On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "A little throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite? Oscars in 2020. Check them out:

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from pulling off any look with ease and has given two super stylish looks at this year's Golden Globes and Grammys. The actress' was papped with her husband Nick Jonas.

On the work front, PC is busy scheduled with back to back releases. Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the "sangeet project" with Amazon Prime. She has reportedly signed Matrix 4.