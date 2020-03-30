A team of volleyball players unknowingly trigger a group of hunters who eat human meat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They lose the battle but not without a proper fight for survival.

When the film begins you are instantly reminded of the Cricket World Cup final which happened in 2019, between New Zealand and England.

Although the two teams had the same score, England was declared the winner, and thus the country became famous again for the wrong reasons, this time mainly for unfairly declaring themselves as the winner. Others merely considered it a pity win, after all, they have been losing in their own game and not just in Lagaan.

The plot

The French Netflix film, (which is now available on Netflix India) Girls With Balls begins on a similar note. A group of girls post a volleyball match verbally, descriptively insult their opponents, claim to have sex with their opponent's lover only to make the girls in the other team furious enough to turn volleyball court turn into an aggressive battleground.

While the judges discuss whom to declare as the winner, Team Falcon snatches the trophy and drives their bus away. (Since it happened in real life, this part of the fiction does not appear to be completely unrelatable.)

The most unexpected turn of plots happens when the rooster comes under the wheels of the bus. Director Oliver Afonso unexpectedly makes this film about a fight against women and hunters. These devils do not need a shirt to establish themselves in the film. While telling a gruesome story Oliver makes Afonso makes sure he does not end up glorifying women who try to stab their own teammates.

When you click on the box of this film, you expect it to be something on the lines of Chak De, but the unexpected turn of events simply blow your mind. The girls here quarrel, disobey, fight, and one of them even uses her physical strength to the extent of turning into a demon.

If you are expecting to use this film to talk about feminism, this is a bad example. Feminism is not about fighting men, beating them up nor is it about the stronger woman killing the weaker ones. Perhaps it would be a wise decision if you choose to experience a regular horror-comedy-thriller.