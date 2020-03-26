As the entire nation is in a state of shut down until April 14, 2020, due to coronavirus community spread scare, people might be wondering how to kill time. At this juncture, the International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five pandemic movies that will send chills through your spine.

Contagion

Steven Soderbergh's Contagion is one of the best movies that handled a pandemic outbreak in its absolutely frightening manner. The film narrates the story of the struggle faced by the US Centers for Disease Control to combat a pandemic that starts killing thousands of people worldwide.

Contagion stars Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. Upon release in 2011, the film received positive reviews from all corners. As the world is now facing the deadly coronavirus outbreak, this movie has again emerged as the hot pick among film lovers.

Contagion can be watched online on Amazon Prime.

Flu

Flu is a South Korean film written and directed by Kim Sung-su. The film was released in 2013, and it portrays the story of people living in the district of Bundang in Seongnam, where a deadly strain of H5N1 virus starts killing victims within 36 hours.

Flu is a film that is being shot in International standards, and its raw cinematic language will make you thrilled and chilled. The scare factor offered by Flu makes it one of the perfect picks for you in this time where Covid-19 is continuing its killing spree in all nooks of the globe.

Pandemic: How to prevent an outbreak

Pandemic: How to prevent an outbreak is not a feature film but is a docuseries released on Netflix. This docuseries shows the life of people in the frontline of a war against the influenza virus, and their efforts to stop a global outbreak in the future.

Train to Busan

Train to Busan is not a movie of a pandemic outbreak, but it is related to a zombie virus that creates havoc in South Korea. This movie is impeccable in all aspects, and audiences will not feel even a second of boredom throughout its running time of 118 minutes.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the film stars Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok in lead roles. Train to Busan can be watched online on Netflix.

The Host

Bong Joon-ho's 'The Host' is a monster film. However, in this movie, the monster that lives in the waters is also the host to an unknown virus that could wipe out humanity from the planet's surface.



The film was released in 2006, and it received several accolades including Best Film at the Asian Film Awards and at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.