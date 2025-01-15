The festive season brings in a lot of excitement and good vibes, as well as fresh and new movie poster releases, film releases, and movie updates. As the year begins with the Sankranti festival for the South, many filmmakers take up this opportunity to release their films with new and fresh updates.

Similarly, the OTT platforms like Netflix have also made some announcements of a series of films under the tag Netflix Pandaga.

The streaming giant holds rights for films worth up to ₹1,000 crore or more, as these streaming platforms generate most of the film's revenue after its OTT release.

The films that are included in the Netflix Pandaga list are

Pawan Kalyan's OG

OG (also known as They Call Him OG) is a gangster action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu debut), and Priyanka Mohan.

This film is expected to be a hugely successful film for Netflix as it stars the OG Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

Vijay Devarakonda's VD12

Netflix has also secured the Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12.

VD12 is a spy action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda. It is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed Jersey. The film is set to explore themes of justice and redemption.

The film has been produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Nani's Hit 3: The Third Case

Netflix has secured the rights to the HIT franchise. HIT: The Third Case is a crime thriller film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema. The film stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, alongside Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh, and Vishwak Sen. It is the third installment in the HIT Universe and the sequel to HIT: The Second Case.

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel

Thandel is an action film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind; it stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

Other notable films include Ravi Teja's Mass Jatara, helmed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, and Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The list also includes Nani's production venture Court, starring Priyadarshi, and Mad Square, produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Tillu fame actor Siddu Jonnalagadda and Bommarillu Bhaskar's Jack is another film generating buzz.

Netflix has strategically invested in Tollywood and is setting new benchmarks by securing rights to high-profile films and providing varied content.