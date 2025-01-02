Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the whole controversy surrounding Pushpa 2 stampede that led to a woman's death and put a child in critical condition. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh further said that neither the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, nor the police or Allu Arjun are completely at fault.

The actor, however, said that someone from Allu Arjun's family should have reached out to the victims earlier. Allu Arjun was arrested and spent one night in jail before being released on bail. Many praised the police and Revanth Reddy for the hard stance, but many accused the CM of trying to save himself. There were also rumours of Revanth Reddy being miffed with Allu for forgetting to mention his name or give him the credit for Pushpa 2 success at an event, which led to this.

"It is wrong to say that Revanth Reddy got Allu Arjun arrested just because the latter had forgotten to mention his name at an event... Even if Revanth Reddy were in that position, he would have been arrested like Allu Arjun," Kalyan told media persons.

Pawan defends Revanth Reddy, supports Allu Arjun

Pawan Kalyan further said that when celebrities visit theatres and don't meet the fans, it gives the fans an illusion of the star being arrogant. He added that he and many other celebrities visit theaters, but in disguise.

"Revanth Reddy fully supported the film industry, particularly during the release of Pushpa 2. Allowing ticket price hikes has greatly encouraged the growth of the industry," Kalyan said, rejecting suggestions that Reddy went on an overdrive against Allu Arjun.

"The death of the woman was really shocking. We should have conveyed earlier that we are all here to support the family. There should have been a sense of regret for the mistake, even if it happened without their direct involvement. There is a clear lack of humanity in this matter," he said.

"The people's anger stems from the absence of such a gesture. Arjun, too, feels the pain of knowing that someone lost their life because of this incident," he said.

