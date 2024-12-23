Allu Arjun's case seems to have taken some serious and life-threatening turns ever since he has been out on bail after the Sandhya Theatre case. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13. Without any prior information, the police barged into his bedroom and arrested him in connection to the incident.

The Telangana High Court granted him four weeks of interim bail that same day, but he was released on December 14. The Telugu film industry came in support and met Allu Arjun after his bail. Many Telugu actors, like Jagapati Babu and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, visited the injured boy at the hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, Revanth Reddy accused Allu Arjun of visiting Sandhya Theatre despite the police denying permission and spoke about this incident in the parliament and condemned the strict laws of cancelling all the benefit shows in Telangana until he is the CM of Telangana.

Allu Arjun denied the allegations and clarified that this was not true, and stated that the police had actually facilitated his arrival, guiding him to the venue in a press meet.

Right after this press conference, the next day, i.e., December 22, yesterday, a group of people attacked Allu Arjun's residence demanding Rs 1 crore for the victim's family, who lost her life during the stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. This act of vandalism has now caused havoc between Allu Arjun's fans and the CM, as this is ethically wrong.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called for immediate police action against the perpetrators through a social media post.

CM expressed his disapproval on his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, "I condemn the attack on the homes of film celebrities. I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theatre incident from responding."

The Hyderabad police reportedly arrested eight individuals from Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC). These 8 men were pelting stones and tomatoes at Allu Arjun's home and even damaged many flowerpots.

The actor was not at his home during the incident. These men were taken to the Jubilee Hills police station; upon further investigation, they revealed a demand for one crore as compensation for the family of the 35-year-old woman who passed away during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which should be provided by the actor, and that is why they attacked his residence.