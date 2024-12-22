Stone pelted at Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home; effigies burnt as protesters demand justice for Sandhya Theatre stampede victims [WATCH]

Trouble for Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun doesn't seem to end. The tragic death of a 39-year-old woman during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, and her 8-year-old son battling for his life after fainting on the same day, have brought turmoil to the actor's life.

Telugu star Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday, December 13, in connection with the tragic stampede. However, he was granted bail after spending a night in Chanchalguda Jail on December 14. The actor addressed the media, apologized, and has also taken responsibility for covering the medical expenses of the 8-year-old child, Sri Tej, who is currently in a coma.

Stone pelted at Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home; effigies burnt

On Sunday, December 22, chaos unfolded outside the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) staged protests.

Attack and stone pelting at the house of #AlluArjun.



It seems Congress is taking personal revenge against him... Truly shameful, state-sponsored goondaism. pic.twitter.com/u5CQz6ZQdc — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 22, 2024

Several videos show the activists throwing tomatoes, pelting stones, and damaging flower pots inside the residence. Some individuals even burned an effigy of the actor.

Telangana police arrested eight individuals involved in the incident and took them to the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

According to reports, Allu Arjun was not at his residence when the attack took place.

According to India Today, the members were attempting to force entry into the actor's residence and demanding 1 crore compensation to Revathi's family. They also demanded justice to the 8-year-old victim, Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after getting injured in the stampede.

In response, Allu Arjun stated on Sunday, urging his fans to maintain restraint. He said, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour both online and offline. Misrepresentation as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles—if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts."

Fans have come out in support of Allu Arjun and slammed a section of people for targeting the Pushpa 2 actor.

The hashtag #StopCheapPoliticsOnALLUARJUN trends on social media. Fans want the government to take serious action against the goons who attacked Allu Arjun's house.

In the Telangana assembly, Revanth and Akbaruddin accused Arjun of continuing to watch the movie despite being informed about the death of a fan and the hospitalisation of a young boy.

Akbaruddin alleged, "According to the information I have received, the star who went to the theatre to watch the film was informed about the issue when it happened. Even the police told him that there was a stampede two children had fallen, and one woman was dead. The film star turned to them, smiled, and said, now the film will be a hit."

> Theatre asked permission

> Police denied it

> But still Allu Arjun came & stampede happened

> People lost lives, but still he didn't left, police forced him out

> Even while leaving he did roadshow



Heartbreaking, if true ?#RevanthReddy #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/e4SzTflfU1 — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) December 21, 2024

What did Allu Arjun say during a press conference?

Allu Arjun at a press conference: "I am not here to blame anybody or any political party. The main reason for the press meet is there is a lot of misinformation, false allegations and miscommunication about things I've allegedly said. I feel humiliated, and this is character assassination."