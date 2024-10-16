Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan hit cinemas worldwide on October 10, 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, this action-packed drama was also released in Telugu and received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, an interesting piece of news making waves on social media is that Nani reportedly turned down a role played by Rana Daggubati in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. The role described as a corporate villain with limited scope was eventually offered to Rana.

According to critics, the character lacked depth and did not offer enough opportunity for a significant performance. Nani's decision to reject the role seems to have been well thought out as it's now being noted that many characters in the movie except for Rajinikanth and suffered from weak writing.

Netizens are reacting in different ways. A fan highlighted Nani's decision, saying, "Nani's judgment is once again spot on as he chose to reject a character that had no importance!"

Another user pointed out how people had previously criticized Nani for turning down such a big film speculating that the role might have taken his career in a different direction. However, they agreed that Nani's decision proved wise in the end, especially given the criticism surrounding the film's characters.

More About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan featuring Rajinikanth follows the story of SP Athiyan who is an IPS officer stationed in Kanyakumari with his wife and nephew. Known for his tough stance on crime and his reputation as an encounter specialist, Athiyan is feared by criminals and has earned the nickname Vettaiyan meaning the 'Hunter'.

In addition to his work, Athiyan encounters Saranya, a school teacher who fights for her students' rights. Amitabh Bachchan plays Justice Sathyadev, a Supreme Court judge and human rights advocate challenging the notion that all crimes should be resolved through encounters.

The plot takes a darker turn when Athiyan is transferred to Chennai leading to a gripping investigation and a clash of ideologies between law enforcement agencies and human rights.

Manju Warrier stars as Rajinikanth's wife, alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and others. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is further elevated by a compelling soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.