The IIFA Utsavam 2024 took place recently shining a spotlight on the best talents in Indian cinema. The event was a grand affair filled with glitz and glamour. Rajinikanth's film Jailer was honored with the Best Film award accepted by director Nelson Dilipkumar. The Best Actor awards went to Nani for his role in Dasara and Chiyaan Vikram for his performance in Ponniyin Selvan II.

Megastar Chiranjeevi received the prestigious Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award presented by noted figures Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Here's the complete list of winners:

- Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

- Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

- Best Actor (Tamil): Chiyaan Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan II)

- Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan II)

- Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan II)

- Best Music Direction (Tamil): A.R. Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan II)

- Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

- Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

- Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

- Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): S.J. Suryah (Mark Antony)

- Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

- Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

- Best Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan II)

- Best Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

- Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

- Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema: Rishab Shetty

- Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

- Best Director (Kannada): Tharun Sudhir (Kaatera)

Along with stars from the South Indian film industry Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others attended the event adding to its star power.

The main IIFA Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place today featuring performances from celebrities such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor showcasing their iconic songs.

Overall IIFA Utsavam 2024 celebrated outstanding achievements in Indian cinema honoring both established legends and emerging talents.