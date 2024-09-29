International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, which took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night was filled with glitz and glamour. Who's who from the B-town was present at the awards night. The IIFA 2024 was hosted by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kausal, SRK, Karan Johar among others.

See full list of IIFA winners

Best Film – Animal

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director – Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail

Best Supporting Actor – Anil Kapoor, Animal

Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Actor in Negative Role – Bobby Deol, Animal

Best Story – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Story (Adapted) – 12th Fail

Best Music – Animal

Best Lyrics – Siddharth-Garima, "Satranga" from Animal

Best Singer – Male – Bhupinder Babbal, "Arjan Vailly" from Animal

Best Singer – Female – Shilpa Rao, "Chaleya"

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema – Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini

Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema – Karan Johar

Shah Rukh touched Mani Ratnam's feet and hugged AR Rahman

SRK got emotional after receiving an award for Jawaan and said, "I want to thank all other nominees — Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey — he was great in the film — Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long."

SRK added, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case)."

The first day of IIFA Utsavam which about honouring the finest talents from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award for Ponniyin Selvan: II. She also touched Mani Ratnam's feet.