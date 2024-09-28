It was a star-studded Saturday night as a galaxy of stars was present at the 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards in Abu Dhabi. The guest list included celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mani Ratnam, Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Rana Daggubati among others.

Let's take a look at who wore what! The best and worst dressed stars on the green carpet of IIFA.

Ananya Panday looked stunning in an ivory net saree adorned with sequin and colourful floral applique work. She paired her saree with an embellished sleeveless blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for an ombré deep green and cobalt blue-coloured gown featuring shimmering crystals. The spaghetti straps with a figure-hugging silhouette, plunging neckline with a back slit, and a floor-length hem amped up her glam quotient. She styled the ensemble with black stilettos.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning at the IIFA Utsavam in a black lace-embroidered gown featuring a raised collar neckline with a risqué cut-out. Her outfit had full-length sleeves. However, the oomph factor was the plunging neckline and the cut-out raised eyebrows. It was bold and beautiful as she looked stunning in the outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh wore a black strapless gown featuring black gemstones embellished corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame, and a flowy skirt which had a plunging neckline. She styled the ensemble with statement dangling earrings, a messy top knot, minimal glam, rings, and matching pumps.

Rana Daggubati wore a blazer and matching tapered pants on the red carpet. He styled the tailored ensemble with a black crew neck T-shirt.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's predictable outfits failed to impress fans

Aishwarya opted for a Black-hued ensemble with a long jacket and pants with a matching blouse.

The long jacket Aishwarya chose features satin lapels and has heavy gold leaf sequin embroidery, a V neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, a calf-length hem, a figure-hugging fit, and side-back slits. She paired the jacket with a simple black top and pants with a flared silhouette. Aishwarya opted for a red lip shade

Aaradhya wore a white blazer and paired it with black pants and boots.