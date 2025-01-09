Vijay Devarakonda, the actor who rose high with films like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, has been featuring in some awful and forgettable films like Liger and The Family Star; fans have been awaiting their Rowdy Star's comeback with good films.

His next venture, titled #VD14, is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the actor-director, has previously collaborated for the film Taxiwalla, and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The buzz around the film has been seen ever since its first look.

The buzz is that the infamous music maestro duo Ajay Atul will be composing the music for #VD14.

According to the sources, "While the makers initially eyed another A-lister, it didn't go through as planned. Later, they roped in Ajay and Atul, who are familiar names in Bollywood and the Marathi industry. Rahul is a big fan of the duo's works, like Sairat, Agneepath (2012), Tumbbad, and Adipurush. They are excellent with his genre of films, like folk, grandeur, and melody, so it was no surprise that he got them on board."

This would mark Ajay Atul's third film in the Telugu industry after they composed music for films like Ravi Teja's Shock, Prabhas's Adipurush, and now for #VD14. They might also be composing music for the Nithin-starrer Yellamma directed by Balagam Venu Yeldandi.

Their compositions often feature live instruments and draw from a mix of traditional and contemporary styles.

The film is said to be set in colonial India (1854-78); the story revolves around a short-lived hero (played by Deverakonda), with a strong emotional core and action-packed sequences. The first schedule is set to begin in Hyderabad, while the majority of the film will be shot in the Rayalaseema region.

Vijay, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD in the role of Arjuna, also featured in Jasleen Royal's single Sahiba. The actor is currently shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri's next film and will be diving into Rahul Sankrityan's next shortly.