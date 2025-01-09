Two Pan Indian stars are gearing up for possibly the biggest box office clash. Prabhas The Raja Saab and Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, both their films, will be released this summer.

Undoubtedly, Prabhas is the Pan-India star after giving hits like Kalki and Saalar, but the craze for Ajith is unmatched. Both actors have a huge fan base, and their films do record-breaking business theatrically and at the box office.

Prabhas will be returning as a lover boy and also will be seen in a new avatar, including an aged man, in The Raaja Saab. The film is said to be a horror comedy directed by Maruthi; the film is under postproduction.

Prabhas has lately been featured in almost bloodshed-like films, including Bahubali and Saalar.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company that has given the highest-grossing film of 2024, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, will be venturing into Kollywood with Ajith's action comedy film Good Bad Ugly. Initially, the film was slated to be a Pongal release, but due to several issues, the film was postponed.

Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both Ajith starrers, were supposed to be released on Pongal, as every year Ajith gives his fans their Pongal treat. This time the fans will have to wait until summer to watch their Thala on screen.

Ajith's Good Bad Ugly and Prabhas's The Raaja Saab will both be released on the 10th of April. Both these films have high expectations, and with both films being summer releases, the distributors are expecting the audiences to storm into the theatres for these releases.

As both these stars have a bankable market, their films will be released in Pan India and hit the screens in multiple languages.

This summer it would be a clash between Tollywood vs. Kollywood; however, this wouldn't affect either of the stars as they have their own loyal fans in their respective industries.

Interestingly, Ajith, who is loved by Tamil audiences, started his career in Tollywood with the 1993 film Prema Pusthakam.

Talking about the Rebel Star, he is currently shooting for multiple projects, including The Raaja Saab, Saalar 2, and Kalki 2.