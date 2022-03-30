Prabhas' Radhe Shyam might have failed to set the box office on fire, but that hasn't stopped the actor from signing up for interesting films. The Baahubali actor has a slew of exciting big budget lineups in his kitty.

It is reported that a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore is riding on the actor's shoulder and his dates are chocoblocked for the next two years. Meanwhile, the makers of Radhge Shyam has finalise April 1 as its OTT release. Let's take a look at some of Prabhas' most exciting films in the making:

Saalar

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, this action drama has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Touted to be a thrilling gangster drama, Prabhas is expected to appear in a rugged avatar. Recently, the actor injured himself while shooting for an high octane action sequence in Barcelona , Spain, following which he underwent surgery. Saalar is likely to grace theatres in 2023.

Adipurush

Bankrolled by T Series, the film's plot is said to be inspired from Ramayan. It is reported that Prabhas' role will be based on the shades of Ram while Saif Ali Khan will be the antagonist Raavan. Kirti Sanon will be Sita, Sunny Singh will be Ram's beloved brother Lakshman and Devdutta Nage will play Hanuman. There is a buzz that director Om Raut is already planning a sequel for this action drama. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to hit the screens in early 2023.

Project K

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is expected to be India's most expensive film. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will make their Telugu debut with this stylish flick. Director Ashwin recently approached Anand Mahindra for help in making futuristic vehicles for this sci-fi thriller.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also star in director Sandeep Reddy's Spirit bankrolled by T Series. There are also rumours that the Baahubali star will reunite with Rajamouli in the near future.