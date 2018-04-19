As a lot of rumors are swirling in the air about Brad Pitt and his 'relationship' with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Neri Oxman. A new Hollywood Life report claimed that the 42-year-old professor is afraid of falling for the Hollywood actor.

Ever since Page Six broke the news about the duo's growing friendship, Oxman has come under pressure as now all the paparazzi following her closely everywhere around the MIT campus. Thus that makes her more conscious about not falling in love with the Fight Club actor.

"Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad. She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect," a source close to Oxman told Hollywood Life.

The source added: "She really likes him a lot, they have great chemistry together so she doesn't want to mess up a possible incredible relationship."

"However, she is not used all the attention and it is making her afraid of falling in love with him. Brad comes with a lot of baggage, his celebrity status, many kids and superstar ex-wives (Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie) are a lot for the low-key professor to get used to," the insider added.

Previously, another insider close to the 54-year-old actor had told Hollywood Life that it is not only her beauty which attracts Pitt, it's her sheer brilliance over the field of architecture and design. Architecture aficionado Pitt always has a very passionate discussion with Oxman.

Recently, Hollywood Life had also reported that Pitt wanted his estranged wife Angelina Jolie to meet his new flame.

"Ange has been made aware of a new woman and Brad does want the pair to meet, especially as he plans to introduce her to the children," a source close to Pitt told the gossip tabloid.