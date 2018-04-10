Brad Pitt is certainly keeping his life as private as possible. But, his private life continues to hog the headlines.

Last week, the Allied actor hit the headlines as he was linked with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Neri Oxman. But it seems like the duo has been known to each other for the last six months.

The claim arises as the 54-year-old actor is seen posing for a picture with six women at the media lab in the university, where Oxman works.

There is not only one picture because several students from Oxman's class took to Instagram to share pictures in November after Thanksgiving, according to PEOPLE.

Kathy Camenzind, an MIT student shared a photo on her Instagram account, captioning: "Ocean's six? #whatjusthappened #bradpitt #medialab." But Oxman did not feature in any of those photos.

According to Page Six's report from last week, architecture aficionado Pitt has been "spending time" with acclaimed architect and MIT professor Neri Oxman. The duo reportedly met each other through an architectural project at the university where she works as a professor of media arts and sciences at the school's Media Lab.

"Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design, and art. This is best described as a professional friendship," an insider told Page Six.

The insider also added: "Their friendship has not turned into romance ... as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship. But Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating."

While Pitt's representative refused to comment on the rumor, one of his friends told Page Six: "You are correct that they are just friends and she is very impressive."