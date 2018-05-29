Director Kalyan Krishna's Nela Ticket has made a poor collection at the worldwide box office in the three-day first weekend and turned another disaster for actor Ravi Teja.

Nela Ticket was not promoted well to create the necessary hype. It resulted in the poor advance booking. In addition, the movie clashed with Ammammagarillu starring young hero Naga Shourya. Trade experts have been keeping their fingers crossed.

The Ravi Teja starrer opened to a poor response and made an average collection on Friday. Nela Ticket collected Rs 6.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 3.85 crore for its distributors. The movie turned out to be one of the worst openers of the mass maharaja.

Nela Ticket received so much negative talk that even Ravi Teja fans were furious with Kalyan Krishna. Some fans blasted the director on social media for his poor scripting. Meanwhile, they also requested the mass maharaja to take a careful look at the script, before selecting it.

The negative word of mouth took a toll on its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Nela Ticket has collected approximately Rs 14.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie has earned Rs 7.70 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 22 crore on its theatrical rights.

In recent years, if any movie needs to be considered a hit, it has to recover at least 50 percent of its distributors' investment in the opening weekend. Nela Ticket has returned only 35 percent. The movie is yet another flop for Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja, who is fondly known as mass maharaja, seems to have lost his mass appeal, as his recent outings have failed to live up to the expectations. Now all eyes are set on his next outing Amar Akbar Antony, which is directed by Srinu Vaitla and produced by Mythri Movie Makers of Srimanthudu and Rangasthalam fame.